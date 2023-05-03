PRESS FREEDOM DAY: Malawi asked to develop policies that support, not kill the media

As the world celebrates World Press Freedom Day today, MISA Malawi would like to applaud government for the tangible steps taken to create a conducive media legislative environment through the repeal of insult laws. In the same vein, we would like to draw government’s attention to the fact that Malawi has registered a decline in.

As the world celebrates World Press Freedom Day today, MISA Malawi would like to applaud government for the tangible steps taken to create a conducive media legislative environment through the repeal of insult laws.

In the same vein, we would like to draw government’s attention to the fact that Malawi has registered a decline in the World Press Freedom rankings by dropping from position 62 in 2021 to 80 in 2023.

As we commemorate the day, which we are celebrating under the theme: ‘Shaping a Future of Rights: Free Expression as a Driver for all other Human Rights,’ it is important to note that media freedom is a fundamental pillar of democracy and plays a crucial role in facilitating the enjoyment of other rights. It enables individuals to express their opinions, share information, and hold those in power accountable. The 2023 theme reminds us of the essential role of a free and independent press in promoting human rights, transparency, and accountability.

On this day, we would like to highlight the following commendable actions by government in supporting media freedom and freedom of expression in Malawi:

Decriminalising ‘insulting President’ in the Protected Flag, Emblems and Names Act, which helps promote free expression and holding the Presidency to account. Repeal of Sedition Laws which creates a conducive environment for media freedom and freedom of expression Open door policy on the part of the President and Ministry of Information in helping deal with attacks on the media. The President has hosted the media as part of the celebrations to mark World Press Freedom Day in 2022 and 2023 and this is commendable and sends a clear message and picture of the President’s stand on media freedom and freedom of expression. MISA Malawi has also always relied on the Minister of Information for support when journalists are being attacked or arrested for merely doing their work. The Ministry has always been available and supportive in promoting the safety and welfare of journalists.

It is important to note however that Malawi has dropped on World Press Freedom rankings and its status shifting from ‘satisfactory’ to ‘problematic’ in a space of one year. This is despite the commendable support and general significant progress made in legal reforms, including repealing laws that criminalized insulting the President as well as commencing implementation of the Access to Information Act in 2020. We believe this is due to a number of factors that require urgent attention by government and relevant actors.

Reporters Without Boarders highlight two main reasons for the decline in Malawi’s ranking. The first reason is political influence on the work of the media, which, according to the report, has worsened in the past year. Second reason is that Malawian Journalists are subjected to threats and cyber-harassment.

Journalists in Malawi face harassment, threats, and physical attacks, particularly when reporting on corruption, politics, and human rights abuses. In April 2022, journalist Gregory Gondwe was arrested for writing a story on corruption. Gondwe was pressed to reveal his sources and later released following pressure from the media and human rights advocates. In February 2023, Maravi Post Reporter Dorica Mtenje was arrested for criminal defamation after writing a story involving the National Intelligence Services (NIS). She was later released following intervention by MISA Malawi and the Minister of Information Honourable Moses Kunkuyu. The broadcasting sector continues to experience threats from the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) for delays in remitting license fees. The fees are pegged to the dollar and unsustainable. MACRA has not been supportive of the sector and one would argue that the trend and threats to the survival of broadcasters has contributed to the drop in Malawi’s World Press Freedom global standing.

MISA Malawi believes that supporting a free and independent media requires more than an open door policy and supportive government. It requires complete repeal of laws and policies that limit media freedom and freedom of expression and deliberate steps to punish those that attack journalists for merely doing their work.

Government needs to create a favourable regulatory environment that supports the growth of local media especially radio instead of shutting down broadcast stations for delays in paying license fees at time media outlets in the country are facing financial constraints. Economic crisis is not only limiting their ability to remit license fees but also report on issues of public interest.

MISA Malawi calls on government to consider the state of the economy and its impact on the media and develop policies that support and not suffocate or kill the sector.

We would also like to call on government to uphold the right to freedom of expression and to protect the safety and security of journalists by taking action on those that attack and limit the ability of the media and citizens to express themselves both online and offline.

We also call on individuals and organisations to support and defend press freedom by promoting media literacy, independent journalism, and speaking out against censorship and repression.

A free and independent press is essential for democracy to thrive. On this World Press Freedom Day, let us recognise the central and vital role of journalists in helping citizens enjoy their rights and commit to defending the media to report without fear, favor or reprisal.