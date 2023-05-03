BY GREYSON CHAPITA

Ma endorsements aja basi atha? Mayi Chakale, basi?…. I will talk about the endorsements later, but today, I am just thinking…

Have you noticed the silence from the DPP’s Secretary General Grezelder Jeffery in all this? Forget what the DPP constitution says, but I have a strong feeling that Jefu Wa Jeffrey might as well be cooking something, somewhere.

If APM doesn’t make his “ayimanso” position known now, and with the calls for a convention coming from Grezelder’s side, I see her making a move where she will issue a statement on July 1 or 2, announcing the expiry of the term of office for the current National Governing Council. Then she will make a call for a National Elective Conference.

The “Team Ayimanso” will issue their statement countering Grezelder’s pronouncements. However, “Team Grezelder” will go ahead with their convention and elect a “DPP President.” DK, Msaka, Mwanamvekha and Gadama will not be part of this gathering.

“Team Ayimanso” will “nullify” the “convention” and will move to discipline “Team Grezelder.” The matter will be brought before the courts where your guess on the outcome is as good as mine… The issue will keep dragging, but DPP will have two presidents, one from PAGE House and the other from Chisitu.

The court will then rule that the DPP holds a convention “in the next 60 or 90 days”. This now will make an interesting show down…..

My point is, in July, the DPP infighting will turn bloody. The ayimanso chants have ignited the fire even more. Only APM has the magic wand to end this fire. He just needs to be bold enough in his decisions.

If I were APM, I would do the following;

1) Make my position known on the ayimanso chants now. If I am standing, involve everyone, talk it over with all the aspirants one on one and work on a deal that will keep the aspirants and their teams within the circles of power.

2) If I am not standing, I would endorse a candidate now and ask all the ayimanso praise singers to rally behind my candidate, join that candidate on the campaign trail. Even if it means staging the convention in favor of that candidate I would do it. Succession plan imangofunika ziwindi.

3) The 3rd option is just to level the play ground and allow the candidates to battle it out basi, aswane aswane, whoever wins at the convention, support him…

Since I am not APM, I will only sympathise with him kuti whatever is happening within the party is exposing his leadership qualities….