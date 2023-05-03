World Press Freedom Day: Press freedom strengthens democracy-EU Ambassador

By Lovemore Khomo

Skinnebach: journalists must use available space and fully grab every opportunity by not only report but to ask tough questions and make follow up

As the Malawi commemorates World Press Freedom Day, the ambassador for the European Union (EU) Delegation to Malawi has underscored the importance of protecting freedom of expression as it is crucial for all human rights and contribute decisively on ‘shaping a future of rights’.

EU Ambassador to Malawi Rune Skinnebach was speaking on Wednesday in Lilongwe during a panel discussion organised by MISA Malawi.

Skinnebach explained that everyone is entitled to right to freedom of opinion and expression that includes providing an opinion without interference and seek, receive, and impart information or ideas through any medium.

EU Ambassodor also advised journalists in the country to use available space and fully grab every opportunity by not only report but to ask tough questions and make follow up.

“You must ensure and see to it that matters reaches to their conclusion by asking hard-nosed questions which demand clarification, transparency and accountability.” Skinnebach said.

As Malawi struggles in economic terms, with large population still living in poverty, Ambassodor Skinnebach commended government for encouraging democracy, respect human rights and rule of law in the country.

He pointed the need to operationize the implementation of Access to Information – ATI legislation which was enacted two years ago and got assented to by President Lazarus Chakwera last year.

Meanwhile, Arthur Chipenda Deputy Director in the Ministry Information explained that almost 80 percent of the ATI legislation was done and what remained is implementation and outlawing some overarching laws that are in conflict with the new legislation.

Chipenda promised that government will repeal some laws to ensure that it become operational.

On the other hand, MISA Malawi Chairperson Tereza Ndanga expressed the need for concerted efforts in order to repeal overarching laws that infringe implementation of ATI legislation.