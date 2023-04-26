Warm Heart Herbs to spoil Lilongwe with Tseketseke, Chiswa B, Chipika

Malawi’s number one trusted source of herbs’, Warm Heart Herbs will this coming week-end storm Lilongwe with their herbal products

The products include; Chipika, Mthubulo, Chiswa B, Mauka Cure, Manhood Enlarger, Tseketseke, Nthubulo and Gondolosi.

In an interview with Malawi Voice the Company’s founder Joseph Kunjirima said: “We will be in Lilongwe from Friday, April 29 to Monday the 1st of May.”

He added: “On Labour Day Celebrations, we will set up a stall at Masintha Ground and all our herbs will be available.”

The products according to Kunjirima, among others, are helpful in bedtime as it boosts sexual desire (Libido) and cures High Blood pressure.

To pre-order herbs from Warm Heart Herbs call or WhatsApp Joseph on +265881721040 .

Warm Heart Herbs, which is one of the fastest growing and leading herbal companies in the country, started operating in 2013.