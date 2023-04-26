spot_img
spot_img
13.5 C
New York
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeBusiness
BusinessLatest

Warm Heart Herbs to spoil Lilongwe with Tseketseke, Chiswa B, Chipika

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s number one trusted source of herbs’, Warm Heart Herbs will this coming week-end storm Lilongwe with their herbal products

The products include; Chipika, Mthubulo, Chiswa B, Mauka Cure, Manhood Enlarger, Tseketseke, Nthubulo and Gondolosi.

In an interview with Malawi Voice the Company’s founder Joseph Kunjirima said: “We will be in Lilongwe from Friday, April 29 to Monday the 1st of May.”

He added: “On Labour Day Celebrations, we will set up a stall at Masintha Ground and all our herbs will be available.”

The products according to Kunjirima, among others, are helpful in bedtime as it boosts sexual desire (Libido) and cures High Blood pressure.

To pre-order herbs from Warm Heart Herbs call or WhatsApp Joseph on +265881721040 .

Warm Heart Herbs, which is one of the fastest growing and leading herbal companies in the country, started operating in 2013.

Previous article
Panic as fuel pumps run dry in Blantyre, Lilongwe
Next article
Chakwera arrives in Zimbabwe
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc