Chakwera arrives in Zimbabwe

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has arrived in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe where he will be taking part in the Transform Africa 2023 Summit.

Chakwera was welcomed at Victoria Falls Airport by Zimbabwe’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development Felix Mhona and other top officials from Malawi and Zimbabwe.

He will be joined by fellow African leaders including the host, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe; President Paul Kagame of Rwanda; and His Majesty, King Mwati III of the Kingdom of Eswathini among others.

Also expected to attend the summit is Senegal’s President Macky Sall who will be in the country conduction other engagements.

The Heads of State and other regional and international stakeholders from various sectors are convening to exchange radical and innovative ideas that will transform Africa’s digital landscape, under the aptly titled theme “Connect, Innovate, Transform”

Last year’s summit was held virtually and it is expected that Guinea will host the next event in 2024.