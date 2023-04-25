spot_img
spot_img
14.5 C
New York
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Dozens to lose jobs at Ichocho Power Security

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

More than 250 people are at risk of losing their jobs at Ichocho Power Security Company as the government has ordered the revocation of the company’s licence.

The government has ordered the revocation of the licence following a viral video where one of the directors for the company alleged to have kidnapped a son of one of the prominent Lawyers.

Minister of Homeland Security, Ken Zikhale N’goma described the video as illegal, adding that it is a threat to the country’s security as well as the citizenry.

However, in a separate video clip the director for the company Yassin Suwedi said the issue of the kidnap was a joke.

Previous article
Malawi CSOs divided, says LITA
Next article
67-year-old ‘horny’ woman arrested for defiling 12-year-old boy
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc