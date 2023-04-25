Dozens to lose jobs at Ichocho Power Security

More than 250 people are at risk of losing their jobs at Ichocho Power Security Company as the government has ordered the revocation of the company’s licence.

The government has ordered the revocation of the licence following a viral video where one of the directors for the company alleged to have kidnapped a son of one of the prominent Lawyers.

Minister of Homeland Security, Ken Zikhale N’goma described the video as illegal, adding that it is a threat to the country’s security as well as the citizenry.

However, in a separate video clip the director for the company Yassin Suwedi said the issue of the kidnap was a joke.