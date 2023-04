A 67-year-old ‘horny’ woman has been arrested for allegedly defiling and infecting a 12- year-old boy with sexually transmitted infections in Salima.

Salima Police Public Relations Officer, Jacob Khembo has since identified the suspect as Namaseko John.

Khembo said the suspect John convinced the 12-year-old to help her with household chores but later ended up defiling him.

The suspect Namaseko John hails from Tisauka Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kalonga in the district.