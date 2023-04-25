Malawi CSOs divided, says LITA

LOGEYA: Malawi CSOs divided- Photo Credit Zodiak Online

A local Civil Society organisation, Leadership Institute for Transparency and Accountability (LITA), has expressed worry over the divisions among the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the country.

LITA’s Executive Director, Goodwell Logeya made the concern on Tuesday in Blantyre during a half-day long CSOs and Media capacity building workshop.

Logeya said the division among the country’s CSO is denying the citizenry who are the ‘tax payers’ a right to development and to make their leaders accountable.

According to Logeya, CSOs need to work in collaboration in making sure that public office bearers are transparent and accountable.

He then challenged CSO leaders not to be shaken by ‘external forces’ such as ‘politicians’ who bring divisions among CSOs.

The capacity building workshop was held under the theme: “Building Resilient Civil Society Leadership in a Democratic Society”.