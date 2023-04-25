spot_img
spot_img
14.5 C
New York
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Malawi CSOs divided, says LITA

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
LOGEYA: Malawi CSOs divided- Photo Credit Zodiak Online

A local Civil Society organisation, Leadership Institute for Transparency and Accountability (LITA), has expressed worry over the divisions among the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the country.

LITA’s Executive Director, Goodwell Logeya made the concern on Tuesday in Blantyre during a half-day long CSOs and Media capacity building workshop.

Logeya said the division among the country’s CSO is denying the citizenry who are the ‘tax payers’ a right to development and to make their leaders accountable.

According to Logeya, CSOs need to work in collaboration in making sure that public office bearers are transparent and accountable.

He then challenged CSO leaders not to be shaken by ‘external forces’ such as ‘politicians’ who bring divisions among CSOs.

The capacity building workshop was held under the theme: “Building Resilient Civil Society Leadership in a Democratic Society”.

Previous article
PIL distributes relief items in Phalombe, Mulanje
Next article
Dozens to lose jobs at Ichocho Power Security
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc