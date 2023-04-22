REACH OUT AND TOUCH: Good Samaritan Ben Phiri Constructing Houses for Cyclone Freddy Survivors

DPP Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central Constituency Dr. Ben Malunga Phiri has embarked on a noble project to construct ten houses for cyclone Freddy survivors, we have established.

On Friday, Phiri went on the ground to inspect the progress of the project which is taking shape. Upon completion, the houses will help to solve the problem of accommodation, which Freddy victims are facing.

In an interview with our reporter during the inspection tour, Dr. Phiri said he is happy that the project is progressing on well and will help over ten families for a start.

“I want to thank family and friends for making this possible. On my own, I could have not managed to raise funds to construct these houses, this has been possible because of my family and friends. I want to extend my gratitude, to them. They have saved hundreds in time of need and their help is timely” Said Phiri.

Phiri hopes that many people and friends will come in and pump in more resources to construct more houses so as to reach the hundreds that are now in camps.

Thyolo Central is one of the areas that was badly affected by Cyclone Freddy which has seen thousands misplaced and hundred losing lives.