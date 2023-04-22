spot_img
“Hallelujah” As Steve Wazisomo Muliya Fuels Anticipation For 2023 Debut Single

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
MULIYA: The song will drop together with a music video

Earlier this week, the renowned gospel musician, Steve Muliya, announced title for his forthcoming single “Hallelujah”.

Through his social media platforms, the veteran singer cum television and radio presenter assured his followers that their waiting is almost over.

“Ngati simunakondepo nyimbo zanga, Ulendo uno okha mudalitsika. Iyi muyinjoya,” Muliya wrote on Facebook.

In an exclusive interview with our reporter, the former Loyd Phiri backing vocalist revealed that the song “Hallelujah” has already been visualized.

“Yes, the song will drop together with a music video”, said Steve Wazisomo Muliya.

Muliya last released a song “Push” in December, 2022 and has since been locked in studio moulding “Hallelujah” with Emmanuel Gonthako and others behind the production.

The “Chisomo Nchokwanira” song architecture has further confined with this publication that the song is a warm up for his second impending album targed ” Zisomo Vol. 2″.

Fondly known as “Mr Grace”, the singer has has so far released three songs from the album including Psalms 35 featuring Babra Nyangulu.

Hallelujah is set to see the light of the day on May 1st, 2022. (By Wasema Jnr)

Nacro gives humanitarian aid to survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy
REACH OUT AND TOUCH: Good Samaritan Ben Phiri Constructing Houses for Cyclone Freddy Survivors
