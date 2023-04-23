PLU STUDENTS IN FEAR AND DISCOMFORT FOLLOWING NCHE’S MOVE TO SUSPEND AND STOP OFFERING SOME OF ITS COURSES

Students at Pentecostal Life University (PLU) have expressed discomfort and fear following the move by National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) stopping and suspending the offering of some of the courses at the institution.

In a statement released by NCHE, Diploma in Community Development, Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication and Diploma in Business Management are the courses the Council has stopped PLU from offering and have been deemed unregistered and unaccredited. The Council has also suspended offering of Bachelor of Arts in Human Resource, Bachelor of Arts in Human Resource Management, Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration, Bachelor of Development Studies, Bachelor of Social Science (Economics), Bachelor of Arts in Marketing, Bachelor of Arts in Entrepreneurship and a Masters in Business Management from the University.

Reacting to the matter one of the students at the institution who asked for anonymity said that the issue has left many students shocked, in fear and in discomfort because it has directly affected their studies at the University.

“We are worried and shocked by the news. We paid a lot of money for our respective courses and this is something the management has to address quickly because we are not going to buy it,” said the student.

Meanwhile, another student studying at the University has called for the school management to call for a general meeting to assure them of a possible review by NCHE on the courses removed and suspended.

“We pay a lot of money to access education at this institution and we need answers from the management. They should call for a general meeting to assure us on a possible review by NCHE and brief us on relevant steps they are taking as an institution to address this issue,” said the student.

The management is yet to comment on the matter.