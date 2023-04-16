Anglican Church Restores Excommunicated Priests

The Anglican Church has restored 12 priests who were excommunicated in the diocese of Upper Shire.

They were among 14 priests who were excommunicated in October 2022 together with former Bishop of Upper Shire, Brighton Vita Malasa.

The priests were banished from the church on grounds of insubordination and total disregard for procedures used in the church’s governance system.

Archbishop of the Anglican Church in the Province of Central Africa, Albert Chama, told MBC Online that the priests have been restored after apologizing to the church for their misconduct.

“They wrote us, asking for forgiveness. They discovered that they were wrong in whatever they did in terms of disregarding the authority of our system,” said Archbishop Chama.

He added, “As a church, we are there to forgive and we have restored them, so they can continue to exercise their priestly ministries.



Meanwhile, former Bishop Brighton Vita Malasa remains excommunicated together with other two priests.”-(Reported Owen Mavula, MBC Online Services.)