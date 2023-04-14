spot_img
Friday, April 14, 2023
Sam G's Baby Girl 'Most' Played

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Baby Girl, a latest release by a South Africa based Malawian musician Sam G, is among the most played songs in Malawi and South Africa. The was music video which was produced at Demag Records in South Africa by a Nigerian award winning multi-talented producer Chris Chibuzo was released on Monday, 3 April.The song can be accessed on Sam G's official YouTube Channel {https://youtu.be/­mJQrNZq9-eg} and other leading music sites in Malawi and South Africa.In an interview Sam G said: ""Baby Girl is a love song, a special dedication to all lover birds across the globe."

