DPP Southern Region Governor Mchacha against APM 3rd term bid

Democratic Progressive Party Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha has postponed the meeting which was designed to oppose the bid for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika 2025 presidency.

Speaking at the regional office in Sunnyside, Blantyre this morning, Mchacha told the several district governors who came for the meeting to oppose Mutharika’s come back bid that the meeting has been rescheduled and that the date of the next meeting shall be communicated soon.

This development comes when some DPP big gurus from the North have already endorsed Mutharika as their torch bearer for 2025 to face President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on the ballot.