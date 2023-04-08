spot_img
spot_img
2.8 C
New York
Saturday, April 8, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

DPP Southern Region Governor Mchacha against APM 3rd term bid

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Democratic Progressive Party Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha has postponed the meeting which was designed to oppose the bid for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika 2025 presidency.

Speaking at the regional office in Sunnyside, Blantyre this morning, Mchacha told the several district governors who came for the meeting to oppose Mutharika’s come back bid that the meeting has been rescheduled and that the date of the next meeting shall be communicated soon.

This development comes when some DPP big gurus from the North have already endorsed Mutharika as their torch bearer for 2025 to face President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on the ballot.

Previous article
Holy Palace Cathedral International Ministries Cheer Phalombe Flood survivors
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc