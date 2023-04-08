Four girls rescued from the jaws of a Herbalist in Zomba

By Lovemore Khomo

A man identified with two names has been arrested for allegedly marrying four teen girls in Zomba, which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

The suspect had two identies in the name of Paoneck Salizeni, 22 years old from Mozambique, but Zomba Police has documented him as 23-year-old man, Malizani Chibingu Paoneke.

In an interview, Zomba Police Public Relations Officer Patricia Supiliano confirmed of the arrest by Nansawa Police Unit on Friday and the suspect is expected to appear before court soon to answer charges on defilement.

Supiliano explained that in July 2022, two underaged girls (whose names are withheld) encountered the suspect at Khonjeni Trading Center where he was conducting his business. The suspect allegedly enticed them to accompany him to his home, promising to provide them with charms to solve their problems and even marry them.

She said, “In early 2023, two sisters of the first two victims visited the suspect’s house for a holiday, but the suspect allegedly started engaging in sexual activities with them as well.

Upon discovering the disturbing situation, the victims’ parents tried to rescue them from the suspect’s custody but were unsuccessful. They then reported the matter to the police for assistance.”

Zomba Police Public Relations Officer Patricia Supiliano

Police conducted a follow-up investigation, arrested the suspect, and charged him with defilement, contravening section 138 of the penal code.

Zomba Police PRO added that the four victims underwent medical examinations at Zomba Central Hospital, where they were diagnosed with sexually transmitted diseases.

Child Protection Officer for Ntholowa Area, in Nansawa, Zomba Duncan Chitukule said he was disturbed with the issue and he reported it to police for action.

Chitukule said suspect has two names because he is a crook who wants to destroy future of girl child.

Paoneke is originally from Kasuza village in the area of Traditional Authority Chigalu in the Republic of Mozambique