Holy Palace Cathedral International Ministries Cheer Phalombe Flood survivors





Holy Palace Cathedral International Ministries has donated relief items worth K2 Million at Bongwe camp in Phalombe district to assist Cyclone Freddy victims.

The relief items include maize flour, Clothes, Shoes,Bags, relish,Soap,Cash gifts among others.

Speaking during the donation President and founder of Holy Palace Cathedral International Ministries Senior Prophet Rodrick Mtupa said the donation is targeting displaced families due to the devastating impact of Cyclone Freddy that has left families in need of food and other relief items.



He said: “With great sympathy to the communities impacted with the devastating effects of Cyclone Freddy, we join hands with various stakeholders that are doing everything possible to alleviate the impact of the devastation.

“We are always committed to supporting communities impacted by various disasters in order to help alleviate the devastating impact that result from such calamities.”

One of the beneficiaries at the camp Manesi Phiri thanked the Church for the gesture saying the items received will assist them at this time when they are preparing to return back to their homes.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs-DODMA Cyclone Freddy displaced over 50,000 families and it claimed over 500 lives.