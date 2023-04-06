Ganda to attend virtual panel discussion on lessons to break the debt crisis cycle

The Budget and Finance Committee Chairperson of Parliament Gladys Ganda has been invited tomorrow, April 7, 2023 to attend the virtual panel discussion under theme: DEMOCRATIC RESET; Transparency and Accountability, Lessons to Break the Debt Criss Cycle.

Ganda will attend the discussion in her capacity as Budget and Finance Committee Chairperson of Parliament.

The discussion comes against the backdrop of the several challenges Malawi is facing due to natural calamity such Tropical Cyclone Freddy, effects of Ukraine war, effects of climate change on economy effects of COVID-19 among others.

It also expected that the discussion will also focus in particular on opportunities that will generate economic growth amidst several challenges and how a responsible government can be accountable to the citizenry.

The panel discussion has been sponsored by National Democratic Institute (NDI) whose main program is to “support and strengthen democratic institutions through citizen participation, openness and accountability in government” by promoting several initiatives such debates, citizen participation, democratic governance, political inclusion of marginalised groups, and gender and women among others.

Ganda, a distinguished banker herself will join a revered group of panelists such as Nadishani Pereira, Executive Director Transparency International from Sri Lanka, Sanjay Pradhan, Chief Executive Officer, Open Government Partnership, Rosarie Tucci, Acting Deputy Assistant Administrator for the DRG Center, USAID among others.

The discussion will start at 5:30 PM to 6:45 PM Malawi Time.