Bushiri loses over 5 million facebook followers to hackers

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Leader for The Jesus Nation Church Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says his official facebook page with over 5 million followers has been hacked.

Prophet Bushiri’s wife Mary confirmed the development through a statement posted on her official facebook page.

“We would like to inform all our members, partners, and followers that the Facebook page of our leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has been hacked by people who think they can stop the work of God.

They will not succeed for God was in control, is in control, and will always be in control of every physical and online platform, that we His people use to spread the gospel,” reads the statement

The statement further reads: “As such, we are calling for calm because we see this as an attack and just as many others which we have overcome, this shall not stop The Jesus Nation.

Also take note that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has not created any new Facebook page. Therefore, do not like or follow any Facebook page being advertised out there bearing the name of our leader.”

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

