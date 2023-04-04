Chilima donates K3 million to Chilobwe local rescue team

By Chilungamo Missi

Chisi presenting the donation to Group Village Headman Chilobwe. Pic. Chilungamo Missi. (MANA).

Blantyre, April 4, Mana: Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima Monday honoured his promise of donating K3 million to young men in Chilobwe township who worked tirelessly to search and rescue others during disaster caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

Blantyre District Principal Administrative Officer, Kondwani Chisi made the donation on behalf of the Vice President at Naotcha camp.

“We were sent by the Vice President through the District Commissioner’s office to deliver the cash to those who assisted during the Cyclone Freddy disaster.

“There are people who assisted by rescuing others and recover some of the dead bodies, so this cash is for them from the Vice President,” said Chisi.

He added that the DCs office will ensure that the money reaches the intended people through Group Village Headman Chilobwe and the committee which was instituted for the same.

In his remarks, Group Village Headman Chilobwe hailed the Vice President for the kind gesture.

He said: “When the incident happened these young men were up and down rescuing people before the police came and because of this, they deserve to be honoured since we could not have managed to do that on our own.”

Chilima made the promise some weeks ago after visiting some evacuation centres in Blantyre where some Cyclone survivors are being kept.