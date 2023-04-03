South Africa based Malawian artist SAM G drops ‘Baby Girl’ music video

…I wanna love you baby girl

Flesh from releasing African Languages music video, a South Africa based Malawian artist Sam G born as Samson Gama, has released another music video entitled ‘Baby Girl’.

The new song was released on Monday, 3 April and was produced at Demag Records in South Africa by a Nigerian award winning multi-talented producer Chris Chibuzo.

In the song, the up-coming artist SAM G expresses his ‘love and feeling’ to woman as one of the verses goes: “Listen to me, l wanna love baby, you can imagine how l feel now…”

In a WhatsApp call interview with Malawi Voice on Monday, SAM G said: “Baby Girl is a love song, a special dedication to all lover birds across the globe.”

According to Sam G, the song can be accessed on his official YouTube Channel {https://youtu.be/­mJQrNZq9-eg} and other leading music sites in Malawi and South Africa.