MISA-MALAWI POLLS: Investigative journalist Golden Matonga ‘likely’ to win

Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ) investigative journalist Golden Matonga is ‘likely’ to win as the chairperson for Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)-Malawi Chapter, an online-poll survey conducted on Misa-Malawi WhatsApp forum indicates.

Misa-Malawi chapter is scheduled to conduct an elective Annual General Assembly next month on May, 7 in Lilongwe where Matonga, Times Television Manager; Wonder Msiska and Dzimwe Community Radio reporter; Andrew Sulumbu will battle it out for the position of chairperson.

Speaking during manifesto launch for ‘TEAM GOLDEN’ dubbed ‘Let Journalism Thrive’ over the week-end in Blantyre, Matonga who was once ‘arrested’ for practicing journalism promised a ‘safe haven’ for journalists and media houses in the country.

He said once voted into power he will introduce Journalism Legal Defense Fund which will be used to defend journalists and media houses that have been ‘unfairly victimized’ for doing

‘professional work’ including facing ‘unwarranted’ legal threats.

“Often, Journalists are arrested without any wrongdoing and, after some pressure, are released unconditionally. We will use the legal defense fund to take those that victimize journalists simply for doing their work to account,” said Matonga

The incoming Misa-Malawi Chairperson, Matonga has also promised to introduce Mtolakhani Sacco as a way of improving access to personal financing for journalists in the country.

On access to information, the ‘Team Golden’ which is comprised of Kulinji.com editor Chisomo Ngulube who is vying for the position of Vice Chairperson and Veteran Journalist Stave Zimba as aspiring Executive Member, says will advocate for full roll-out and implementation of the Access to Information law.

MISA Malawi, registered as the National Media Institute of Southern Africa (NAMISA), is the local chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA), a regional media Non-Governmental Organization established to promote and defend media freedom and freedom of expression across southern Africa in line with the Windhoek Declaration of 1991 on promoting a free and pluralistic African press.

It was established in 1997.Since its establishment in 1997, MISA Malawi has implemented a number of projects with funding from local and international partners focusing on various fields including Access to Information, Law Reform, Elections Monitoring and Reporting and the Environment.