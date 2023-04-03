CYCLONE FREDDY: Islamic Vision and Mission donates relief items worth MK0.8 Million to Mangochi survivors

Islamic Vision and Mission (IVM), an Islamic organization operating in Mangochi, has donated assorted relief items worth K800, 000 to survivors of cyclone Freddy in Laini village in Traditional Authority (TA) Mponda in the district.

IVM’s Deputy Director of Media and Marketing, Alhaj Hassan Nsawanga said the organisation decided to donate the items as one way of showing ‘love and care’ to Cyclone Survivors.

In his remarks after receiving the donation Village Headman, Laini commended IVM for the timely support. He also called upon other well-wishers to support Cyclone victims in his area.

According to DODMA, Cyclone Freddy has affected 2.5 million families, and 676 people have died, while 537 people are missing.

Currently, there are more than 750 camps across the Southern Region where more than 143,000 households are being kept after their houses, crops, and businesses were destroyed by floods.