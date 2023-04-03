Govt relaunches Primary School Technical Subjects

By Lovemore Khomo

Government through Ministry of Education has relaunched Primary School Technical Subjects that shall help the youths as well as adults to develop skills, gain knowledge, values and attitudes they need to build sustainable life.

These technical subjects include Woodwork, Metal work, Needlework, Art, and many others.

Speaking during relaunch at Senga Model Primary School in Dowa Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa emphasized that technical skills provide work for life and sustainable livelihoods for even school leavers.

She said, “TEVET contributes to the targets of Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all and those of SDG8 for decent work and economic growth.”

Kambauwa adds, “This is also echoed by our vision to emphasize that every child should access equitable and quality education in this country.”

Education Minister explained that technical education promotes lifelong learning including improved productivity through industrialization.

“This is why in the Malawi Agenda 2063, under Malawi Implementation Plan 1 (MIP 1), skills development is given prominence recognizing that it is the only way countries such as Malawi can develop and embrace industrialization,” said Kambauwa.

Joseph Sambaya from TEVETA said skills are very important for young people to make better career choice at a tender age.

“This will make them select a job of their choice either a machanic, brick layer, carpenter or what they want,” explained Sambaya.

Member of parliament for Dowa Central, Darlington Harawa praised government’s effort to reintroduce technical subjects in primary schools.

Reintroduction of technical subjects will be taught in 34 Model Primary Schools across the country, and later on rolled out in phases to other schools.