Khosi crowned winner of Big Brother Titans, carts home US$100,000 grand prize

…It was a successful end to one of the biggest events ever held on the continent

Celebrating in style, Khosi was presented with the US$100,000 grand prize and loudly cheered on by the vibrant studio audience, marking the end of an unforgettable first edition of Big Brother Titans.

The highly anticipated, border-breaking #BBTitans was a fusion of Big Brother Mzansi and Big Brother Naija, featuring 20 housemates from both countries. With the whopping US$100,000 up for grabs, the housemates competed in various tasks and challenges, with the audience voting on who they wanted to stay in the game and ultimately win.

After several intense weeks, Khosi (South Africa), Ipeleng (South Africa), Ebubu (Nigeria), Tsatsii (South Africa), Kanaga Jnr (Nigeria) and Yvonne (Nigeria) made it to the finale – hoping fans who followed their journey would resonate with their game strategies and entertainment to win the competition.

In the end, Khosi emerged as the winner. She was overwhelmed with joy as she was presented with the prize money.

The Big Brother Titans season featured several gracious and bright characters who stood out from the others and made it into the finale.

First out of Biggie’s house during the finale show was this season’s Supreme Veto Power holder and first to make it into the finale, Ipeleng. Her exit was followed by that of Ebubu, Yvonne, Tsatsii and lastly Kanaga Jnr the runner-up to the grand prize.

As co-hosted by BBNaija’s Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and BBMzansi’s Lawrence Maleka – for this season of the much-loved franchise – the spectacular finale featured performances by Mayorkun, DJ Maphorisa, Visca, 2woshort and Stompiiey and the Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio.

Nomsa Philiso, Executive Head of Programming, M-Net Channels says: “Big Brother Titans has been an enormous success. We are delighted to have seen the housemates’ journey to the finale and we would like to congratulate all the housemates for giving viewers their best over the past few weeks. We are immensely proud to have brought Africa together for this incredible show. As we has been the case with previous participants of this most loved show, we hope this competition will once again be a platform for the winner, Khosi, and her fellow housemates to gain access to greater opportunities and even go on to launching careers in their own spaces. We hope to bring even more exciting experiences like Big Brother Titans to our viewers in the future.”

Philiso adds: “We would also like to thank all our headline and associate sponsors for their partnership, and all our viewers who supported and voted for their favourite housemate. Finally, we thank all the housemates for making this season of Big Brother Titans an unforgettable experience.”

What a journey it has been … As the slogan says, ziyakhala wahala!

