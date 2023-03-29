Embattled Flames Coach Marinica Spits Venom

Malawi National Football team, the Flames Coach Mario Marinica says he is not ready to resign as Flames head coach saying he is not a ‘quitter’.

Marinica said this during a post-match interview after flames was thrashed 4 – 0 by Egypt at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe yesterday.

He said Malawians must be more patient if his fast and furious football style is to begin bringing results.

Malawi’s next assignment in the qualifiers is against Guinea at home and away Ethiopia in June 2023.-MBC