Pastor Adeboye’s church moves to establish more churches

By Moses Nyirenda

,New PICC church auditorium which has been opened

Lilongwe,Mana: Pentecostal International Christian Centre (PICC) says it is committed to opening more churches across the country as well as outside the country in a bid to reach out many people with the word of God.

Speaking on Tuesday in Lilongwe, Area 49 during the opening of PICC church auditorium which was presided over by Nigerian pastor, who is also general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adejare Adeboye, PICC founder, Pastor Esau Banda said that they are looking forward to expand their church.

“We have entered a new phase of ministry, we have entered the lane of greater grace, anointing, fire, power and exploits, so we are looking forward to expand as a church by building up more churches in the country and abroad,” Banda said.

He further thanked people including PICC followers who supported the construction of the newly opened church auditorium.

“We thank God for everyone who stood with us in the construction of the church auditorium, it has been a very expensive project and we are therefore thankful to God for all the members and all the well wishers that have supported us financially, materially and other wise,” he said.

He also appreciated the coming of Pastor Adeboye to open the new church auditorium saying it was a blessing to PICC family.

In his speech, Adeboye who was accompanied by his wife, Foluke Adeboye applauded PICC for its tremendous growth in the country and he urged the church to keep on rising and reach out many people across the country and other countries with the gospel.

The opening of the new PICC church auditorium was patronised by hundreds of PICC followers from Lilongwe and surrounding areas, the event was followed by worship session led by pastor Adeboye.