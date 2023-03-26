spot_img
Sunday, March 26, 2023
USA urges Malawi Cyclone Freddy survivors to rebuild their houses in safe places

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Noel Chimwala

Ambassador young at Sekeni camp

Chikwawa, March 26, Mana: United States of America (USA) Ambassador to Malawi, David Young has urged Tropical Cyclone Freddy survivors in Chikwawa to rebuild their houses in safe places to prevent similar incidents in future.

He made this call on Friday when he visited Sekeni Camp to appreciate the challenges that the people at the camp are facing.

“Is very important that houses should be built in safe places so that if we are hit by a cyclone again, people should not lose their homes,” Young said.

He added that, “On behalf of American people and USA government, we give extreme condolences and sympathy for the loss you have suffered.”

District Commissioner (DC) for Chikwawa, Nadirn Kamba commended the Ambassador for the visit.

“As a district, we have already started securing safe places so that Cyclone Freddy survivors do not rebuild their houses in disaster prone areas and we are going to make sure disaster preparedness campaign is prioritized,” he said.

Sekeni Camp is currently hosting 1,357 households from several Group Village Heads in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Lundu.

