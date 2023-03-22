spot_img
spot_img
9.1 C
New York
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

SKC CHEERS BT CYCLONE SURVIVORS, says relocating households from hilly areas is the only solution

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Vice-President Saulos Chilima says relocating households from hilly areas is the only solution to issues of disasters that have been hitting some parts of the country for over a decade now.

He observed that relief items which survivors receive during disasters such as Tropical Cyclone Freddy are not solutions.

Chilima was speaking at Matope Primary School Evacuation Camp in Ndirande Township in Blantyre, where he cheered about 700 Tropical Cyclone Freddy survivors currently seeking refuge at the centre.

He said: “When our leaders say don’t settle at this place we should listen to them and should not be politicised.

“So my plea is that let’s give our citizens better places to settle and not in these hilly areas, otherwise we will continue experiencing these disasters year in, year out.” he said. Nation online

Previous article
CYCLONE FREDDY: Over 10,000 families displaced in Mangochi Central…MP Kingstone presses panic button
Next article
CYCLONE FREDDY: MP Kalitendere calls for formation of Ministry of Disaster
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc