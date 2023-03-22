SKC CHEERS BT CYCLONE SURVIVORS, says relocating households from hilly areas is the only solution

Vice-President Saulos Chilima says relocating households from hilly areas is the only solution to issues of disasters that have been hitting some parts of the country for over a decade now.

He observed that relief items which survivors receive during disasters such as Tropical Cyclone Freddy are not solutions.

Chilima was speaking at Matope Primary School Evacuation Camp in Ndirande Township in Blantyre, where he cheered about 700 Tropical Cyclone Freddy survivors currently seeking refuge at the centre.

He said: “When our leaders say don’t settle at this place we should listen to them and should not be politicised.

“So my plea is that let’s give our citizens better places to settle and not in these hilly areas, otherwise we will continue experiencing these disasters year in, year out.” he said. Nation online