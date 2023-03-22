CYCLONE FREDDY: Over 10,000 families displaced in Mangochi Central…MP Kingstone presses panic button

Over 10,000 households including women and children have been affected by Cyclone Freddy in Mangochi Central Constituency.

Victoria Kingstone, Member of Parliament for the constituency, disclosed the development after donating assorted items to Cyclone survivors at Klera evacuation camp in the area.

She then called upon government agencies, well-wishers, local and international bodies to assist ‘displaced and homeless’ Cyclone Survivors in her constituency.

Mangochi Central Constituency has three camps; Klera which has over 270 families, St Augustine 3 which has over 70 families and Mkwera primary school which has over 40 families.

Cyclone Freddy caused 579 deaths in three Southern African countries, including Mozambique and Madagascar.

Malawi was hit the hardest with at least 476 victims and nearly half a million people displaced.