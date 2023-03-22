CYCLONE FREDDY: MP Kalitendere calls for formation of Ministry of Disaster

An independent Member of Parliament for Machinga North East Constituency, Ajilu Kalitendere has called for the formation of Ministry of Disaster.

Kalitendere made the call recently after donating relief items worth K 1.2 Million to Cyclone Freddy victims in his constituency.

He said the new Ministry will be will be responsible for disaster management and response

“Malawi needs to have a separate ministry that will be responsible for disasters preparedness management and response because the disasters have been here for close to ten years now and they will continue in the next years,” said Kalitendere

Currently, country’s Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) is responsible for coordinating and directing the implementation of disaster risk management programmes

Cyclone Freddy caused over 500 deaths in three Southern African countries, including Mozambique and Madagascar.

Malawi was hit the hardest with at least 476 victims and nearly half a million people displaced.