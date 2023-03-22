NBM launches ‘Mo Cardless’ Promo

By Alexander Juma, a Contributor

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has launched a new three-month promotion where customers utilising the cardless service stand to win different prizes with the grand winner going home with K1.5 million cash.

Speaking during the launch of the promotion dubbed ‘Mo Cardless’, NBM Plc mobile and e-money services manager, Enala Chirwa said the aim is to ease the lives of customers and provide seamless experience.

“The cardless service is an innovative solution that brings ease to customers who do not want to worry about losing their ATM card or forgetting it. To participate in the promotion, customers need to generate tokens which must be utilized.

“The more they use the service, the more tokens they generate, thereby increasing their chances of winning exciting prizes. The promotion is open to all National Bank of Malawi plc customers and the grand winner will be announced at the end of the promotion.”

“This promotion is a great opportunity for customers to take advantage of the cardless service and win exciting prizes. National Bank of Malawi plc is committed to providing innovative solutions to their customers and enhancing their banking experience,” said Chirwa.

The promotion has monthly prizes for customers generating more tokens that are redeemed, which includes K30, 000 for 20 people, branded T-Shirts, and branded Mug-cups.

Grand prize winner will cart home K1.5 million, while the second and third winners will get K1 million and K750, 000 each respectively.The promotion started on March 20.