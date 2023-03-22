CYCLONE FREDDY: Nankhumwa dares Chakwera again

Malawi’s Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa has asked President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to come up with “credible solutions” to the cyclone Freddy victims.

Speaking with local media print Nankhumwa says president Chakwera must use this platform to outline his short, medium and long term solutions.

Nankhumwa says: it’s an open secret that cyclone has exposed gaps in our health sector, security agents, social welfare sector among others and its time he stepped to the plate and deal with such gaps.



“On top of that, the architecture of our economy has been brutally bruised and this needs sober approach by president and his government because the “hopes of Malawians have been shattered” as farms, livestocks bridges and road networks have been washed away,” said Nankhumwa who is also DPP Vice President for the Southern Region.

However, Nankhumwa recognized the quality of the response from international donors, volunteers and other charitable organizations to be of very “critical importance” as it has lessened the pains on the victims through various donations.

On his part, UDF leader, Ned Phoya said he expect government to prioritize social cash transfer programmes to all affected districts so that communities may return to their normal living.

President Chakwera is appearing before Parliament today from 2PM where he is expected comprehensively tackle “real issues” concerning the Cyclone Freddy and it’s devastating effects.