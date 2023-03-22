CCAP members drink more alcohol than Catholics- Survey reveals

A research conducted by several authors from Kamuzu University of Sciences, Australia’s Curtin University of Population, St John Hospitaller Services has revealed that church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has more alcohol drunkards than Catholics and other faith groups.

According to the research findings, 31% of those who drink alcohol excessively belong to CCAP, 29% to Catholics, 9% to Assemblies of God, 10% to Atheists while 5% goes to Seventh Day Adventist church members.

The survey which was done in 2021 to gauge the overall prevalence of hazardous alcohol consumption, in Lilongwe, Malawi’s Capital City further indicates that 85% who take alcohol are male while young professionals of aged 35-44 drink excessively.

Meanwhile, CCAP clerics from Blantyre, Nkhoma and Livingstonia synods are yet to comment on the survey findings.

CCAP doctrine prohibits its members from drinking and selling alcohol as it is regarded as a sin before God.