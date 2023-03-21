Families in limbo, efforts to reconstruct victim’s lives must start now-Nankhumwa tells Govt

Thank you Sir-an old woman seems to be telling Honourable Nankhumwa

Leader of the Opposition in Malawi Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa says government must start rebuilding lives of cyclone victims by focusing on the short and longer terms as like a matter of “life and death.”

Nankhumwa who is also Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central Constituency was speaking on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 after he donated various items to over 600 people who are camped at Nachiwale, Mulatha, Bololo and Khunguni.

Nankhumwa interacting with some of the victims

Nankhumwa has asked the UN emergency fund, UNHCR and the African Union to provide funds to prevent a full scale hunger crisis and to help in rebuilding the affected population with funds so that apart from government intervention, they too can rebuild their shattered lives.

Nankhumwa has also urged government to fill key gaps in reinforcing longer- term resilience- building that will ever more important with climate change.

Some of the donated items

“Climate change is reshaping the planet including our economic context. It threatens physical risks to our people, infrastructure, the environment and production including of critical goods such as food. Therefore, as country we have an obligations to enact many environmental related laws as one way of curbing the situation, said Nankhumwa who is also DPP Vice President for the Southern Region.

Speaking on behalf of the victims, Village Headman Mphika has lauded the Leader of the Opposition for donation he has made.

Nankhumwa donated sugar, soya pieces, beans, maize flour, cooking oil, salt among others.