CYCLONE FREDDY: Mozambican govt donates 40,000 litres of jet fuel to Malawi

The Mozambican government has donated 40,000 litres of jet fuel to Malawi to help in the Cyclone Freddy disaster interventions.

Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, Charles Kalemba, has hailed Mozambique for the donation saying the helicopters they are using in hard to reach areas require fuel.

Receiving the fuel on behalf of the government, Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa expressed gratitude for the enormous support the country is receiving in this time of need.

“When you are in need you know who your real friends are. Mozambique is also grappling with Cyclone Freddy but they have thought of us. This is what we call brotherly love,” she said.

Mozambican ambassador to Malawi Elias Zimba said as neighbours, they feel the pain Malawi is going through.

“We are brothers and we are in this together. Your pain is our pain, your suffering is our suffering,” he said.

(Report by Precious Kumbani-Nation Online)