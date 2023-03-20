spot_img
spot_img
3 C
New York
Monday, March 20, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Malawi Govt signs €21 million contract with Air Bus to repair five grounded choppers

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Cyclone Freddy hits Malawi hard

The Defense Minister Harry Mkandawire says the ministry has signed a €21 million contract with Air Bus to repair about five choppers that have been grounded for a long time.

Meanwhile, the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) has issued letters to all its member states to support Malawi in response to the Cyclone Freddy.

SADC Executive Secretary, Elias Magosi (first from right), says it is painful to see the damage that the Cyclone has caused in the country.

He said this on Sunday at Chileka airport after he, together with Botswana minister for state president, Kabo Morwange, visited some areas that have been hit by the Cyclone in Blantyre for assessment. (ZBS

Previous article
CYCLONE FREDDY: Mozambican govt donates 40,000 litres of jet fuel to Malawi
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc