Malawi Govt signs €21 million contract with Air Bus to repair five grounded choppers

Cyclone Freddy hits Malawi hard

The Defense Minister Harry Mkandawire says the ministry has signed a €21 million contract with Air Bus to repair about five choppers that have been grounded for a long time.

Meanwhile, the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) has issued letters to all its member states to support Malawi in response to the Cyclone Freddy.

SADC Executive Secretary, Elias Magosi (first from right), says it is painful to see the damage that the Cyclone has caused in the country.

He said this on Sunday at Chileka airport after he, together with Botswana minister for state president, Kabo Morwange, visited some areas that have been hit by the Cyclone in Blantyre for assessment. (ZBS