CYCLONE FREDDY: Chakwera to update Parliament on Wednesday

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to deliver a statement in the National Assembly on Wednesday from 2pm on cyclone disaster.

Spokesperson for Parliament, Ian Mwenye has confirmed the development in an interview with Nation Online.

According to Mwenye, after the address members of Parliament will be accorded an opportunity to debate or ask questions on the statement.

On Friday, President Chakwera will also have a round table with former presidents to discuss on how they can work together in responding to the effects of Cyclone Freddy.

The former presidents to attend the round table meeting are Joyce Banda, Peter Mutharika and Bakili Muluzi.