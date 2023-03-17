Tay Grin teams up with U.K. based entrepreneur and philanthropist Prof. Long to fundraise for flood victims

Prof. Pauline Long partners with Tay Grin towards fundraising for flood victims

Malawi’s Hip hop Icon Tay Grin has teamed up with U.K. based entrepreneur and philanthropist Prof. Pauline Long to fundraise for flood victims.

Writing on his official facebook page, Tay Grin said there were bringing together the global community to join them in raising funds to purchase essential items which flood victims may require urgently.

“My wonderful people, my fans, my supporters, I come to you with great news. We are bringing together the global community to join us in raising funds to purchase essential items which flood victims may require urgently.

“We therefore appeal to you to kindly join us, please inbox me so that together we can make a huge impact. Our fellow Malawians need us and this is the time for us to unite and provide relief for those who have experienced the absolute worst of this calamity,” writes the musician.

He said he will be making his way to Blantyre this weekend but before then “let’s mobilize what we can. God bless you all. God save Malawi.”

The multi-award winner Grin born as Limbani Kalilani came on the scene over a decade ago; he introduced himself as a Business in hit-song “Ndabwera”.

Grin’s music has seen him establish a fan base not only in Malawi, but right across the continent.

The multi-talented artist has also won numerous local awards like the Nyasa Music awards and the Urban Music People (UMP Awards) in categories such as best live act, best video and best Male artist.

In 2014, Grin won a Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts (BEFFTA) award for Best International African Act.

In 2016, he won the BEFFTA Star Award in the music category. He has performed at the annual Lake of Stars Music Festival.

He also won the 2016 WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards Best Traditional Video award,] with the Video Chipapapa featuring 2baba.

In 2018, he won the UMP Fashion awards for Most Fashionable Celebrity.