GOOD SAMARITAN: Benedicto Bena Nkhoma donates items worth MK 2 Million to Cyclone Survivors

Malawi’s Motivational speaker Benedicto Bena Nkhoma has donated assorted items to Cyclone Freddy affected households at Kapeni Demonstration camp in Soche, Blantyre.

Among the donated items include relish, cooking maize flour and soap; all worth MK 2 Million.

Speaking after making the donation, Bena Nkhoma appealed to other stakeholders and well-wishers to join forces in assisting Cyclone Freddy victims.

“I, my friends and family members, we decided to make this donation to our brothers and sisters affected by Cyclone Freddy,” said Ben Nkhoma

Speaking on behalf of the recipients Secretary of Misesa Ward, Rose Longwe commended Ben Nkhoma, his family and friends for making the donation.

While describing the donation as ‘timely, Longwe appealed for more support from other concerned well-wishers from within and outside the country.

Kapeni Demonstration camp is keeping over 4000 Cyclone Freddy Survivors in which 491 are children.

Tropical Cyclone Freddy has killed at least 326 people in Southern Malawi thus according to the country’s Department of Disaster.