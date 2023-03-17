Maths-English Competition for O-Level award ceremony to take place on March 28

One of the students from Maranatha who is overall top performer

Organizers of this year’s Maths-English Competition for O-Level candidates have revealed that they will hold an award ceremony for students who performed well in the competition on 28th March 2023.

The event is expected to take place at Kamuzu Academy in Kasungu.

The competition was aimed at testing candidates on their capabilities in key subjects like English and Mathematics.

Competition’s Chairperson ,Flywell Banda , recently said the top students will be awarded monetary awards in three categories :Top five Student’s in English language ,top five students in mathematics and overall best 10 students in mathematics and English language.

Another top performer from Maranatha

Among the schools that took part in the competition include; Kamuzu Academy, Maranatha Private Academy, Bambino Private and Bwaila Secondary school.

During the 2022/2023 Medi-Chanco Maths-English competition, Maranatha Private Academy emerged overall best performer.

Its students Saviour Nyirenda and Esther Chavula emerged as the overall top two performers in the competition which was conducted on February 28th this year.

Over K1.9 Million is expected to be disbursed to the winners.