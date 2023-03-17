CYCLONE FREDDY: Speaker Hara lauds Malawians for donations, As Coca- Cola pumps in K12 million

Coca-cola Malawi Company has donated relief items to the affected families of Tropical Cyclone Freddy at Malabada Primary School in Ndirande township worth K12 million.

The items include blankets, flour, cooking, sanitary pads and salt.

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara who was the guest of honour expressed appreciation to the Coca-cola Malawi company and other well-wishers for timely gesture.

Hara says government greatly appreciates the commitment and patriotism spirit shown by personnel from various agencies in the country, NGOs, international community, volunteers among others.

“I appreciate all parties including the giant coca-cola company who have contributed “enormously and significantly” during this sombre days where the country witnessed one of its “dark hours” in its history.

“Thank you for your contributions ( coca- cola company) which will go long way in helping the cyclone victims,” said Gotani Hara who is leading the Parliamentary Women Caucus (PWC).

Village headman for the area Somanje also hailed the company for the relief items and requested them to help the remaining affected areas.

In her remarks, Human Resources Director for Coca-Cola Malawi, Naomi Nyirenda said they thought it wise to give back to the community during these difficult times being that Coca-Cola Malawi is within the one of the affected areas and that social responsibility is one of the key pillars of the company.

Present at the ceremony were, Parliamentary Women Caucus Members Joyce Chitsulo, Francisca Masamba, Roseby Gadama, Member of Parliament for Ndirande Malabada Ishmael Nkumba, Mayor for Blantyre city, Wild Ndipo, Head mistress for the school and community members.