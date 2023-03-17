Malawi President Chakwera lauds Tanzania & Zambia for being ‘good neighbors’

President Lazarus Chakwera has hailed Tanzania and Zambia governments for being “good neighbors” as they have provided technical and material support to the people of Malawi.

Chakwera was updating the nation on the cyclone Freddy status which has claimed over 300 lives and leaving many people homeless.

He has also hailed the international community for responding to his plea of helping Malawians during this “dark hour'”.

He has promised Malawians that DODMA will be accountable to Malawians on how it has used the resources and money allocated to them and that of well wishers.

Government gave K1.6 billion for the exercise.

Chakwera says he will continue to cheer the displaced people in their various makeshift camps until he “sees all is well.”