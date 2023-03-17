Opposition Leader Nankhumwa hails Zambia, Tanzania for Cyclone aid… donates to flood victims in MJ

Nankhumwa making symbolic presentation

Malawi’s Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa has lauded the governments of Zambia and Tanzania for their “timely technical and material support” to the people of Malawi while the country continues to mourn their loves ones who have been lost due to the devastating flash floods caused by Cyclone Freddy.

Nankhumwa was speaking at Nyengeni Primary School, in Senior Traditional Authority, Chikumbu on Friday, March 17, 2023 when he distributed relief assistance to the families that have been affected by the Cyclone.

Nankhumwa thanked President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia and his counterpart President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan for the seamless generosity rendered to Malawi.

Nankhumwa has further asked other charitable organizations, individuals, volunteers, international community among others to continue supporting on urgent life- saving needs such as provision of shelter, water and sanitation to prevent waterborne diseases.

“I would like also to appeal to government and other stakeholders to start supporting people who are displaced and those who are to be returning to their land with necessary tools,” said Nankhumwa who is also the legislator for the area.

Nankhumwa has also urged government to increase the funding as K 1.6 is on the lower side looking at the severity of the situation on the ground.

He later provided humanitarian relief goods that include soap, maize flour, sugar, relish, salt among others.

The unprecedented rains and floods have caused large scale devastation in most parts of Southern Region.

President Chakwera has declared a State of Disaster in view of the losses of life, property livestock and destruction of infrastructure network.

More than 300 people have lost their lives