ActionAid scales up efforts towards support for Cyclone Freddy victims

By Lovemore Khomo

ActionAid says it is scaling up interventions for supporting people affected with Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Southern region of the country.

The organisation says it is working with local partners in the affected districts to urgently assess the situation, provide vital assistance to the worst affected survivors and support rescue efforts.

Pamela Kuwali, Country Director of ActionAid Malawi in a statement said the country is reeling from the impact of Cyclone Freddy.

“This is a community which was already under huge pressure before the cyclone hit, with a fifth of people in the country facing food insecurity, over 70 per cent of people living below the poverty line and the deadliest outbreak of cholera experienced by Malawi underway.”

“Our priority now is to support partners working in the districts affected to undergo a rapid needs assessment to understand the scale of the damage. We are also involved with rescue efforts to find people who are missing.” said Kuwali

ActionAid intervention comes as Tropical Cyclone Freddy has made landfall for a second time this week in East Africa, raging through Malawi and causing gusty winds, heavy rainfall, mudslides and increased flooding.

The death toll in Malawi has reached over 200 people and the number is expected to increase. Over 83,000 people have been affected leaving many people in dire need of humanitarian aid.

Teresa Anderson, Global Lead for Climate Justice at ActionAid International observes that climate change is bringing ever more intense cyclones, floods, and storms.

“In Africa, the cyclone season has the potential to be deadly. Women, children and girls, are hit hardest by climate disasters.” Said Anderson

She reminded Government leaders particularly from wealthy states in the Global North of their pledge during the COP27 climate summit last year, to set up a loss and damage fund so that countries can rebuild at the aftermath of severe weather events.

“Governments must act now to make this fund a reality and deliver for those on the frontline of climate chaos who can’t wait any longer.” emphasised Anderson