FRIENDS INNEED AND INDEED: Zambia, Tanzania donate to Malawi…rescue helicopters coming too

The governments of Zambia and Tanzania have donated to Malawi government to help Cyclone Freddy survivors.

The Zambian Government has donated essential items including blankets, tents and kitchen utensils which were flown into the country through Kamuzu International Airport.

And few hours later Malawi also received a consignment of 100 metric tonnes of maize from the Zambian Government

Speaking at Mchinji border post when welcoming the relief maize on behalf of Malawi government, District Commissioner for Mchinji, Fred Movete, thanked the Zambian Government for what he said is a timely gesture.

Zambia’s Principal Secretary responsible for Eastern Provence, Paul Thole, said President Hakainde Hichilema mourns with Malawians during this time of devastation, hence the donation.

The Tanzanian government have also made similar donations to Malawi government worth $1million. Both government have pledged to send helicopters and rescue teams.

“The President of Tanzania and the People of Tanzania stand with Malawian Citizens. We are making cash contributions and resources worth 1 million USD ( over 1 billion Kwacha) and provide two military heavy helicopters with 100 service men and women. These service men and women consist of engineers, medical personnel, logistical personnel and air craft operators,” reads part of the statement from Tanzanian government,” reads part of the statement from Tanzanian government.