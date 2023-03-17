KABAMBE CALLS FOR MORE SUPPORT FROM THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TOWARDS CYCLONE FREDDY DISASTER

DR KABAMBE ON DUTY IN CHIRADZULU

DPP Presidential aspirant Dr Dalitso Kabambe has called for more humanitarian assistance from the international community following the devastation caused by cyclone Freddy with the death toll gone over 300 and displaced thousands in most parts of the Southern Region.

Kabambe says, government and other stakeholeders that are on the ground are so overwhelmed with the unprecedented devastating impact of the cyclone, hence calling for more support from the international community. A concerted effort by many stakeholders will go a long way in managing the current situation and the rebuilding process.

Dr Kabambe visiting one of the gravesites

He was speaking in the area of GVH Manguwo in Chiradzulu where a whole Ntawuchira village was swept away by a landslide from Chilimankhwanje village that affected over 60 households, and claimed 17 lives with many others missing. Dr Dalitso Kabambe was heartbroken to see only rocks and small streams covering what used to be a village with all the houses and agriculture fields gone.

Kabambe described the situation in the village as horrific and that it will take more time and resources for people to start rebuilding and recover from the disaster.

On his way to the village, Kabambe attended burial for 10 year old Eluby Tezalo who was killed in the landslide.

Meanwhile, some neighboring countries have started responding to calls for assistance.

Dr Dalitso Kabambe is still visiting and providing some food items to some of the most remote and hard-to-reach areas that have not yet had access to assistance.