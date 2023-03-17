APOLOGY TO MALAWI JUDICIARY

We would like to offer our deepest and profound apology to the Chief Justice, Honourable Rizine Mzikamanda SC, and the entire judiciary for an opinion article that was published today on this network, Malawi Voice.

We understand that the Chief Justice and his team have worked tooth and nail to support victims of Cyclone Freddy that has devastated parts of the country. Sadly, some of those affected include the judiciary staff which the judiciary is also working around the clock to assist.

However, the views expressed in the opinion were not Malawi Voice views but that of the author.

We therefore unreservedly apologize to the Chief Justice and to the entire judiciary staff for the harm and inconvenience the publication may have caused.