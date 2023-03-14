spot_img
Latest

FDH FINANCIAL HOLDINGS RELEASES K100 MILLION RELIEF TOWARDS CYCLONE FREDDY EFFECTS

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Nkunika-We are deeply concerned

FDH Financial Holdings has released a relief package of K100 million to assist government efforts in mitigating the effects of Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre and affected districts.

FDH Financial Holdings Group Head of Marketing and Communication, Levie Nkunika, has made the announcement following the onset of Cyclone Freddy two days ago.

“As a corporate citizen we are deeply concerned with the effects that the Cyclone has had on Blantyre and surrounding areas,” said Nkunika.

“Our hearts pour out to the families that have lost their loved ones as well as their homes especially in Chilobwe,” he added

“As an institution we are also affected as our employees, and their families are affected in various ways and we have halted business in our various outlets to protect life first,” he explained

“We hope that this package contributes towards the resource mobilization by authorities as we respond to this state of disaster,” Nkunika said.

FDH will be working with local governments and nongovernmental organizations to ensure that the most affected are assisted with speed.

Government has declared a state of disaster in most districts in the southern region following the Freddy Cyclone disaster which has claimed over 100 lives and has rendered thousands of people homeless.

Bright Msaka condemns Chakwera over what he describes as laxity in preparing for cyclone Freddy
