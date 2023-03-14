Bright Msaka condemns Chakwera over what he describes as laxity in preparing for cyclone Freddy

MSAKA:accuses President Lazarus Chakwera who is yet to arrive in the country from Qatar of lacking a caring heart for the nation

Former Justice Minister Bright Msaka and DPP Presidential aspirant says he is shocked with cyclone Freddy which has affected so many people with deaths being reported as well.

Msaka says the fact that cyclone Freddy was detected some 14 days ago, the nation would have set aside measures to mitigate effects of the cyclone.

He has since condemned government over what he describes as laxity in preparing for cyclone Freddy.

Msaka has since accused President Lazarus Chakwera who is yet to arrive in the country from Qatar of lacking a caring heart for the nation.

He says it is disheartening to hear that Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema arrived home early after the LDCs meeting but Chakwera took several other days to return home.

Msaka has since said he is leaving Lilongwe for Blantyre to be with the affected individuals. #mijnews