Malawians have realised that they made a mistake to vote for Tonse Alliance-Says Mutharika

Former president Peter Mutharika says, most Malawians now realize that “they made a mistake to vote the Tonse Alliance to govern Malawi” given the challenges they are facing now.



Mutharika has said, Malawians now want the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) back to govern the country and revamp the economy.



He has hit at campaign promised made by the Tonse partners as “a bunch of garbage”.



He was speaking at the #DPP_BlueNight fundraising dinner and dance in Blantyre meant to fundraise for the party’s operations ahead of the elections in 2025.

He says among other things, the party needs resources to bounce back into power in the next poll.

Thereafter he publicly indicated that he is likely to relinquish the DPP presidency ahead of party’s convention.

Mutharika says delegates at the party’s convention need to vote for a right candidate to represent the party in the next polls.

He says the party needs to have a candidate who is wise and understands how to govern the nation.